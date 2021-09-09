Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin, August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Nearly 40,000 Somalis are facing mild to moderate drought conditions as well as moderate to severe water shortages in Puntland, Galmudug, South West, Jubaland states and Banadir region. Drought conditions may persist in many parts of the country until early 2022.

• The Federal Government of Somalia received a consignment of 302,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on 12 August. Just over 97,300 Somalis have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - less than 1 per cent of the population - and 197,682 have received their first dose.

• A new project “Saameynta” has been endorsed to support the Federal Government to achieve durable solutions for the estimated 2.9 million IDPs in Somalia. The project will cover Baidoa in South West State, Belet Weyne in Hirshabelle State and Bossaso in Puntland State.

• Funding for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan remains critically low at 44 per cent, curtailing the provision of lifesaving response. Out of the 4 million people targeted, only 36 per cent have been reached. Current funding levels are lower than at the same time in 2020 (68 per cent) and 2019 (65 per cent).