Somalia: Humanitarian Access Overview - Quarter 1 (January - March 2022)

Overview

Following the failure of a fourth consecutive rainy season, severe drought has devastated Somalia.

With 4.9 million people affected by drought and with more than 771,100 displaced, the country is facing a reasonable chance of famine in 15 districts if food prices continue to rise and humanitarian assistance is not sustained to reach the most vulnerable populations. Within this context access continues to be challenging. Unusually though, the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 saw the lowest number of recorded access incidents since the introduction of the Access Monitoring and Recording Framework.

The trend of reduced incidents, which started in July 2021, may result from a combination of increased risk awareness by partners and tightened security around the ongoing elections, and the continuation of more remote programming initiated during the Covid pandemic resulting in less exposure by partners. However, with no changes in areas of control this has not translated into an improvement in the overall access situation across Somalia. While humanitarian access in Somalia remains challenging, humanitarian partners have reached 2.8 million people with lifesaving assistance since January