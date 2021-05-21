Somalia: Humanitarian Access Overview - Quarter 1 (January - March 2021)

Overview

The first quarter of 2021 saw a decrease in the number of recorded access incidents. While positive, this trend does not represent any significant easing of access restrictions in itself as incidents remain high and at levels similar to those recorded in the period July to October 2020. The last quarter of 2020 saw a spike in clan-related violence in Galmudug and Hirshabelle which peaked in January before dropping steadily in February and March. On a positive note, air access to Qansax Dheere by commercial humanitarian contractors resumed in February 2021, 9 months after their suspension in May 2020 following an aircraft being hit by ground fire as it was coming in to land.

Overall, the operating environment remains challenging across Somalia. Between January and March 2021, one humanitarian worker was killed; four injured; one abducted; and one detained. In the last quarter of 2020, four humanitarian workers were killed although there were no reports of any humanitarian workers injured, abducted, or detained.

The Access Working Group (AWG) recorded 70 incidents impacting humanitarian operations, with the highest number of incidents occurring in Galmudug (14), Hirshabelle (14) and Jubaland (13). While the number of reported access constraints, at 70, is slightly lower than in the last quarter of 2020 (76) the distribution across constraint types followed a similar pattern, with the exception of incidents related to the environment challenges due to the Deyr rainfall season.