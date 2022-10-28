Somalia Health Cluster Humanitarian Response Monitoring Dashboard as of September 2022

Somalia is experiencing worsening drought following four consecutive seasons of failed rainy season. The humanitarian situation in Bay and Bakool regions and other parts of Somalia has been deteriorating in recent months as the level of humanitarian assistance fails to keep pace with rising levels of need, and as the coping capacity of the most vulnerable is exhausted due to the combined impact of four consecutive seasons of poor rainfall, sharp increases in food prices, and conflict.

7.8M number of people affected by drought with 1M number of people displaced by drought. For the first time since 2017, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has confirmed pockets of catastrophic food insecurity (Phase 5) affecting more than 213,000 people. An estimated 1.5 million children under age 5 face acute malnutrition, including 386,400 who are likely to be severely malnourished. The current situation including the displacement have led to more people being vulnerable to epidemic prone diseases, particularly acute diarrheal disease, and measles.

Recurrent cholera outbreaks have been reported in the drought-affected districts since 2017, with no interruption in transmission some region. The number of new suspected cases of cholera have increased sharply in 2022 compared to the previous years due to lack of clean drinking water and poor hygiene condition. Since the epidemiological week 1 of 2022, a total of 10,437 suspected cases of cholera with 59 associated deaths (CFR 0. 5%) were reported. The regions reporting most of the cases are Banadir (4,780), Bay (2,353) and Lower Shabelle (1,496) these are region that host many IDPs as well.