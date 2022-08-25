Somalia Health Cluster Humanitarian Response Dashboard as of July 2022

The humanitarian situation remains dire as Somalia reels from a fourth consecutive failed rainy season. Malnutrition and disease outbreaks have spiked, however ongoing responses by health cluster partners mitigate the consequences on the affected population. The current prolonged drought on top of ongoing events of conflict increased population displacement and caused more people to be vulnerable to epidemic prone diseases, particularly acute diarrheal disease, and measles. The number of new suspected cases of cholera have increased sharply in 2022 compared to the previous years due to an increasing number of people with limited access to safe water and safe sanitation practice. Since January 2022, a total of 8,278 suspected cases of cholera with 40 associated deaths (CFR 0. 5%) were reported from 24 districts. The number of suspected measles cases have also sharply increased in 2022 compared to the previous years.

Health partners are rapidly stepping up response activities in Somalia, giving priority to the most vulnerable people in areas of highest need, as catastrophic hunger looms due to devastating drought. In response to the Cholera and measles surges health cluster have strengthened sub-national coordination and promoted integrated health and nutrition responses in the most of the affected districts. According to UNICEF, 95 per cent of over 186,500 children under the age of 5 years (101,927 girls and 84,654 boys) who were admitted for treatment due to severe wasting between January and June, survived. Rapid response teams to investigate and respond to outbreak alerts are deployed in districts, and measles campaigns in outbreak affected locations have been carried out. Partners including World Health Organization (WHO) have deployed more than 2,160 community health workers to 66 districts to promote, provide and refer to health services to an estimated 1.2 million persons