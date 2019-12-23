Somalia: Health Cluster Floods Situation Update No. 3 (as of 23 December 2019)

OVERVIEW

Many families in Middle Shabelle and Hiraan Regions were caught unprepared when unexpected heavy rains fell during the second week of December 2019. Desperate, their shelter and household items were washed away by the flood waters. They were forced to abandon their homes to seek higher grounds for safety.

The rains washed out roads and limited movement in and around Hudur, disrupting supply deliveries to local markets and making it hard for people to access health and other vital services.

AREAS IN CRISIS: There is public outcry in Bulo Burto, Jalalaqsi and surrounding areas in Hiraan Region. The two other crisis areas are Buurdhuubo and in Gedo Region and Afgooye and surrounding areas in Lower Shabelle Region. Access to health in Qandala, Bari region has been reported affected, with 7 out of the 8 existing health centers unreachable due to ongoing conflict.

Buurdhuubo, Gedo Region

At Buurdhuubo Hospital, doctors have for long been struggling to treat hundreds of patients with various diseases including malaria, diarrhea, malnutrition, with more than three deaths reported between 19-21 December 2019. Over the last four years, Buurdhubo has been inaccessible to humanitarian workers. It has been reported that Trocaire, an international NGO left over two years ago due to security challenges. There is no health partner on ground. The Health Cluster NGO Focal Person in Gedo Region hughlights gaps in primary and secondary health care and a need for urgent lifesaving health assistance.

Afgooye, Lower Shabelle Region

Afgooye and surrounding villages, especially the western villages of Balguri, Aytiro and Sagaalad are still facing gross health challenges as a result of the floods of Shabelle River. All residents in lowerlying settlements moved from higher places in the district. During the third week of December 2019, Hon. Ibrahim Adan Najax, the Governor of Lower Shabelle region raised a humanitarian appeal for support to flloed-affected populations in Afgoye, Zabiid and neighboring affected areas.