Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Populations of Concern (PoCs) targeted with COVAX

• Health Cluster partners mark the World Patient Safety Day on 17th September

• The National health cluster visit to Jubbaland Kismayo

COVID-19 Update

There were 20,869 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Somalia as of 2nd October 2021, including 767 associated deaths. From the start of Covid 19 March 2020 to 2nd October 1,133 deaths reported with a CFR of 5.4%. In the month of September, the Federal Ministry of Health (MOH), in coordination with WHO in Somalia and a delegation from the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office-EMRO, conducted a mission to review the COVID-19 response in Somalia. The objective of this visit was to carry out an assessment of practices, challenges and lessons learnt during the COVID-19 response. The delegation also conducted a series of meetings with the government, partners and beneficiaries, in addition to a field visit to Galmudug and Puntland to physically assess activities.

COVID-19 response coordination activities, as well as trainings and advocacy campaigns continued during the month across the states.