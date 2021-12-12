Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, October 2021

Highlights

AMISOM included in the COVAX drive

National Health Cluster monitoring visits to Jubaland, Dhoobley, South Galkayo and Wanlawyne

9th Fistula Campaign Carried out in Somalia

COVID-19 Update

There were 22,667 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Somalia as of 30th October 2021. 1,258 deaths were reported with a CFR of 5.6% since the start of Covid 19 on 16 March 2020 to 30th October 2021. In the month of October, 27399 suspected covid 19 cases where tested, out of this 1799 cases were laboratory-confirmed. Response activities continue throughout the country, to include coordination meetings, strengthening linkages with health facilities and supportive supervision to fill response gaps, scale up community awareness campaigns on prevention and control in main towns and IDP camps as well as advocacy for vaccination to improve COVAX uptake.