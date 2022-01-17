Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, November and December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The Health Cluster targets 4.7 million people in the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan

Increased population movements, water scarcity and negative coping mechanisms witnessed due to drought conditions

Health Cluster partners commemorate the 16 days of activism against GBV

COVID-19 and COVAX Update

From the start of Covid 19 on 16th March 2020 to 25th December 2021 a total of 23,900 laboratory confirmed cases have been recorded, with 10,394 associated deaths reported and a case fatality rate (CFR) of 5.5%. 1,507,902 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with a total of 811,614 persons fully vaccinated and 696,261 persons partially vaccinated against Covid-19. During the month of November and December 2021, districts reporting the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases included Grado, Garowe, Las anod, Madina and Afmadow in November, while Garbaher, Madina, Waberi, Wardigley, Las anod and Gardo reported the highest numbers in December. During these months, efforts to contain the outbreak continued, with different states carrying out trainings, supportive supervision, and planning meetings to scale up vaccination.