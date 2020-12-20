Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Deyr rainy season and Cyclone GATI have led to displacement of 138,269 and 42,000 respectively.

• Despite immunization campaign done in Kismayo still 139 cases of measles have been admitted in Kismayo Hospital in November

• Health Cluster Advocates for integration of GBV services to health programming

COVID-19 UPDATE

In the month of November, an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported in Somaliland and Puntland; while there was a decline in Banadir, Hirshabelle, Jubaland and Galmudug. Testing has been increased following the setup of additional labs in Puntland and Somaliland. The overall positivity rate of tests was 1.2%. The exact reason for the increase in the two specific locations is unknown, but it is suspected that the increase may be related to behavioral factors. To understand this, WHO is supporting MoH to continue to provide surveillance system including community surveillance system, through community engagement teams jointly supported by MoH, WHO and UNICEF. After improvements in surveillance (RRTs) reach, only seventeen (17) silent districts remain. Over the period of the response nineteen (19) isolation centers were established. Due to low utilization, as only severe cases were presenting to the isolation centers, WHO has since scaled down to sixteen (16) isolation centers with a capacity of 300 beds in fifty-one (51) high priority districts. Stand-by capacity remains if scale-up is needed. It remains concerning that the population is not exhibiting good practices in general such as mask wearing and social (physical) distancing; and health-care seeking behavior remains low.