16 Sep 2019

Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, May - June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.45 MB)

4,200,000 AFFECTED

2,600,00 DISPLACED

115,600 REFUGEES

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The effects of drought like conditions and unpredictable weather forecasts across the country have trigged rapid response action. The health cluster is working to support resource mobilization including from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Somali Humanitarian Funds (SHF) to support increase in partner action.

  • Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaign targeting 6 districts – 3 in Banadir, 1 in South West State, 1 in Hirshabelle and 1 in Jubbaland. 650,000+ persons targeted.

  • Malaria outbreak reported from Somaliland (Bosaso and Boroma); seeing a generally increased number of Malaria cases compared to the same period last year.

  • Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) outbreak reported and confirmed in Belet Xawo in Gedo Region. Cases of Other Acute Diarrheas (OAD) are rising steeply across the country.

  • The main causes of morbidity in Somalia are diarrhoeas in varied presentations: Other Acute Diarrheas (54% in <5yrs and 36% in >5yr old population). Other types of Diarrhoea (AWD and Bloody Diarrhoea -BD) also cause smaller but significant morbidity. Other large factors of morbidity are Influenza like Illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness.

