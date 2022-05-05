Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, March 2022

Emergency type: Protracted; Covid-19, Drought, Floods, AWD/Cholera, Measles

15.7 M POPULATION

7.7 M P’LE IN NEED

2.2 M IDPS

5.5M PEOPLE TARGETED

1.46B US$ REQUESTED

HIGHLIGHTS

Women and children most affected by massive displacements due to the ongoing drought

Confirmed cased of cholera reported from Southwest State, as measles cases continue to increase across multiple districts in Somalia

Health Cluster facilitates the first allocation of 3.5M USD of the Somalia Humanitarian Funds to support Health,

Nutrition and GBV integrated projects

HEALTH CLUSTER

137 HEALTH CLUSTER PARTNERS 4 UN; 33 INGOS; 88 NNGOS AND 5 OBSERVERS, 6 DONORS, 1 NATIONAL AUTHORITY 4.7 M TARGETED POPULATION

HEALTH ACTION CONSULTATIONS

314,378 Consultations provided in March 2022

971,878 Total # of consultations in 2022

FUNDING (US $) – FTS (FINANCIAL TRACKING SYSTEM)

HRP

Health requested: 108.8M

Funded: 3.5M

Drought Update

The ongoing drought emergency seriously affects the lives of people whose coping capacities were already eroded by decades of conflict, food shortages, climatic shocks, disease outbreaks, desert locust infestations and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to FEWSNET, the Gu rains which started in the second half of March 2022 in parts of Somalia were followed by a prolonged dry period of more than 15 days making the rains ineffective. According to the OCHA March 2022 Humanitarian Bulletin, an estimated 3.5 million people lack sufficient access to water, and more than six million people (up from the current 4.8 million people) will need food assistance to prevent crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes this year. This includes 1.7 million people who are expected to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and over 81,000 people to face IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe). According to the Housing Lands and Property AoR brief of March 2022, the drought situation has also created a massive displacement crisis with 580,000 people displaced in the last six months. Similarly, in the same period, 66,630 individuals have been forcefully evicted in Mogadishu with the highest number of eviction incidents taking place in February 2022. The majority of those displaced are elderly, children and women, including pregnant and lactating mothers. The lack of proper shelter and privacy in overcrowded IDP settlements has exposed women and children to protection risks such as gender-based violence including rape and physical assaults. The pressure on limited resources as well has continued to contribute to rising tensions, conflicts, and land disputes in the existing IDP settlements and affected communities. According to the March 9th OCHA drought snapshot, the drought emergency is expected to get worse ahead of the next rainy season in April. Severe water shortages and inadequate access to sanitation and hygiene facilities have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks. Cases of measles and Acute Watery Diarrhoea /cholera are on the rise.

Measles and AWD/Cholera Situation Update

Since the epidemiological week 1 to 12, 1540 cholera cases including 3 deaths with (CFR 0.2%), were reported from districts of Southwest State and Banadir region. Since the beginning of the year of which 1115 (72.40%) were children under 5 years of age and 759 (49.29%) cases were females. Since January 2022, a total of 184 stool samples collected out of which 22 tested positive for Vibrio Cholerae Ogawa. There are currently 4 CTC, 3 in Southwest and 1 Benadir region. According to the WHO EPI Watch Bulletin, the number of suspected cases of measles have increased in 2022 compared to the previous years. This surge in cases is linked to a decrease in measles vaccination coverage of children below five years of age. Since epidemiological week 1 of 2022, a total of 2 970 suspected cases of measles were reported from 66 drought-affected districts. Out of the total number, 76% (2957) are children below five years of age. The number of new cases of suspected measles has surged three times during the reporting period. The districts reporting the most cases include Baaydhawa (1 064), Madina (361) and Galkacyo South (228) (see Table 1), of the 249 blood samples collected and analyzed in the laboratories, 142 (57%) tested positive for measles-specific immunoglobulin M (IgM).

Field visits

The Health Cluster coordinator joined an interagency visit to Kismayo The purpose of the mission was to monitor the drought situation, strengthen the relationship with local authorities and humanitarian partners, on-going humanitarian response, gaps and challenges faced by the humanitarian partners as well as the affected population. The WRRS clinic visited was only providing OPD, ANC, EPI consultations, the maternity section (delivery room) was closed because of a lack of funding. However a total of eight other health cluster partners provide outpatient and safe delivery services in and around Kismayo town providing coverage for humanitarian health needs. The number of internally displaced caused by the drought is increasing and their overall health and nutritional status is expected to deteriorate with limited additional overall humanitarian response to cover the increasing needs.

SHF Standard Allocation 1 2022

The Health Cluster, working together with the OCHA Humanitarian Financing Unit, the Nutrition Cluster and GBV AoR facilitated the inception and technical review of the first allocation of the Somalia Humanitarian Funds for 2022. The strategy involved an integrated approach where partners proposed to implement health and nutrition and health and GBV projects respectively. The standard allocation will provide immediate support to communities critically affected by the drought in key hotspot locations, particularly in underserved and hard to reach areas. It comes at a time when the recurring shocks have deepened poverty levels, compounded pre-existing vulnerabilities, and stripped communities of their livelihoods. Also, as a critical source of funding for national NGOs, this allocation will allow response in rural areas mitigating further drought-induced displacements.