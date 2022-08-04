Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, June 2022

Emergency type: Protracted; COVID-19, Drought, Floods, AWD/Cholera, Measles

15.7 M POPULATION

7.7 M P’LE IN NEED

2.2 M IDPS

5.5M PEOPLE TARGETED

1.46B US$ REQUESTED

HIGHLIGHTS

Drought conditions have deteriorated in the country following an unprecedented 4th consecutive failed rainy season.

More than 7 million people are affected and over 805,000 are displaced.

The number of new cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases (Cholera/AWD) reported in the EWARN have decreased as compared to the previous months (figure 1). Also, a decrease in the number of measles cases reported have been seen this month as compared to May as shown in figure 2

The first round of OCV campaign has been rolled out in June targeting 9 districts and 897,086 persons were vaccinated. CERF funding for health activities have been prioritized for 7 districts in Bay & Bakool regions most affected by the drought.