Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, June 2022

Emergency type: Protracted; COVID-19, Drought, Floods, AWD/Cholera, Measles
15.7 M POPULATION
7.7 M P’LE IN NEED
2.2 M IDPS
5.5M PEOPLE TARGETED
1.46B US$ REQUESTED
HIGHLIGHTS
Drought conditions have deteriorated in the country following an unprecedented 4th consecutive failed rainy season.
More than 7 million people are affected and over 805,000 are displaced.
The number of new cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases (Cholera/AWD) reported in the EWARN have decreased as compared to the previous months (figure 1). Also, a decrease in the number of measles cases reported have been seen this month as compared to May as shown in figure 2
The first round of OCV campaign has been rolled out in June targeting 9 districts and 897,086 persons were vaccinated. CERF funding for health activities have been prioritized for 7 districts in Bay & Bakool regions most affected by the drought.
The Health cluster is responding to drought situation through upscaling of activities in the districts most affected by the droughts. An additional $ 97.3.M USD is required for the response.