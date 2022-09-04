Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 7 million people have been affected by the severe drought as of July, of whom 918,000 are displaced from their homes.

Severe drought continues as Somalia reels from a fourth consecutive failed rainy season.

Malnutrition and disease outbreaks have surged, and more people are facing difficulties accessing safe water, proper sanitation, and adequate food.

The number of new suspected cases of cholera and Measles have increased sharply in 2022 compared to the previous years.

Malnutrition and disease outbreaks have spiked although ongoing responses have mollified the situation.

Humanitarian partners are rapidly stepping up drought response activities in Somalia and have reached more than 4 million people with lifesaving assistance since January.

Health partners are responding to diseases outbreaks i.e Measles & AWD through upscaling of activities & deployment of rapid response teams in affected areas.