Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Persistent floods cause displacement of 124,200 people and increase the risk of increased AWD/Cholera outbreak

Measles outbreak still persisted in Kismayo

Roll out of HeRAMS in Somalia

Health Cluster Regional Focal Point nominations for elections

COVID-19

In the month of July, 2020 COVID-19 continues to spread in Somalia with a total of 3,212 COVID-19 cases confirmed; including 93 associated deaths as of second August 2020. The large majority (83 %) of cases are aged between 20 and 60 years, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) 3% and 1,827recoveries.

The Health Cluster continues weekly coordination meetings online to ensure timely information sharing and coordination of activities in response to the pandemic