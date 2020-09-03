Somalia
Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, July 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Persistent floods cause displacement of 124,200 people and increase the risk of increased AWD/Cholera outbreak
Measles outbreak still persisted in Kismayo
Roll out of HeRAMS in Somalia
Health Cluster Regional Focal Point nominations for elections
COVID-19
In the month of July, 2020 COVID-19 continues to spread in Somalia with a total of 3,212 COVID-19 cases confirmed; including 93 associated deaths as of second August 2020. The large majority (83 %) of cases are aged between 20 and 60 years, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) 3% and 1,827recoveries.
More information can be found in on this link click here.
The Health Cluster continues weekly coordination meetings online to ensure timely information sharing and coordination of activities in response to the pandemic