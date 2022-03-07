Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, January 2022

**HIGHLIGHTS **

• Drought conditions worsen across Somalia

• Health partners team up to curb the measles spread

• Population movements increase as people move in search of humanitarian assistance

• MoH and Health partners work together to scale up vaccination against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

During the month of January 2022, a total of 1306 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, out of 27,478 samples tested. Most samples tested were from Banadir region, followed by Somaliland. Eight deaths were reported from six districts including seven deaths in Somaliland and one from Puntland. The districts reporting the highest cases included- Hargeisa, Kismayo and Garowe. COVID19 response efforts continued across the country, with coordination meetings, surveillance activities, prevention efforts and training sessions ongoing across the different states. Apart from COVID-19 response, partners embarked on responding to other infectious diseases like measles and AWD/Cholera, as part of efforts to step up response to the drought situation in the country.

COVAX Update

So far, a total of 1,659,803 vaccine doses have been administered, with 40% of the total number of people vaccinated being female, and 39% of the total population reached are above the age of 50. The total number of people fully vaccinated are 870,000, while 789,797 are partially vaccinated. Partners continue efforts to step up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, working closely with the Ministry of Health. As part of sustainability plans, continuous capacity development, on the job trainings and supportive supervision exercises continue throughout the country.