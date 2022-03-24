Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Drought situation worsens across the country causing massive population movements

Partners work with the Ministry of Health to monitor and respond to the Measles outbreak

Establishment of Public Health Operations Centres in Somalia

Drought Update

The country has been affected by prolonged drought conditions. More regions are reporting extremely dry conditions throughout the month of February 2022. According to the OCHA Drought Impact and Response Snapshot of February 15th, more than 4.3 million people are affected, up from 3.2 million in December 2021. The number of people internally displaced because of the drought has more than doubled from 245,000 in January to about 554,500 people in February. In addition, severe water shortages and inadequate access to sanitation and hygiene facilities have raised the risk of diseases. Severe water shortages have resulted in steep price increases despite the increased water trucking. Pastoral and agro-pastoral households face increased debt accumulation and/or livestock sales to meet acquire water and food for their livestock. Cases of acute watery diarrhea, as well as measles cases are notified in multiple drought-affected locations. According to FSNAU, pasture and water are in extremely poor conditions and close to a complete depletion in key pastoral livelihoods across Somalia. Current drought conditions are expected to worsen until the start of the Gu season rainfall in April. The seasonal rains are expected to start in the last week of March in the southern areas and second half of April 2022 in the central and northern areas. Based on ongoing reports from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) partners in the field, at least 30,294 individuals (approximately 5,049 households) have been reportedly displaced due to the ongoing drought and insecurity in the first three weeks of February to Mogadishu.