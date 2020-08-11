Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, April - June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Increase frequency of online Coordination meetings for information sharing and coordination of activities meetings floods caused by the Gu rains

• Capacity building webinar sessions held to support partners better respond to COVID-19 • First ever Health and GBV integrated project implemented in central Somalia

• A total of 4834 cases of Cholera (CFR 0.5%) recorded as of week 26 of 2020

• Floods have directly affected 548,339 and displaced 279,108 people in nine regions within sixteen districts in Somalia

• Eighteen (18) isolation facilities set-up with 376 functional beds in response to COVID-19 in the country; supported by 16 partners.

COVID-19 UPDATE

COVID-19 continues to spread directly affecting communities and health care workers. COVID-19 is also disrupting key services, including vaccination and maternal and child health services.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Somalia, a total of 2,878 COVID-19 cases have been laboratory-confirmed including 90 associated deaths; as of 27th June 2020. The large majority (81%) of cases are aged between 20 and 60 years; and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) 3%. with 869 recoveries.

Partners are supporting the establishment and operations of isolation centers for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. WHO is working with Health Authorities and partners to assess Isolation Centers as the Case Management Pillar lead. By the end of June there were 18 isolation facilities with 376 functional beds which WHO have verified.