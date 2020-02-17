Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin, 1 - 31 January 2020

Main Highlights:

Somalia 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan - Health Overview

Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Updates and Preparedness Activities

Situation Update on Acute Watery Diarrhea in Beledweyne

Health and WASH Technical Working Group on Prevention and Response to WASH-related Outbreaks

Desert Locusts: Government of Somalia declares national emergency

Weekly Epidemiological Updates

National and Sub-national Cluster Updates

Scaling up MHPSS Services to GBV Survivors - A Renewed Commitment

Public Health Concerns by the Callers of Radio Ergo: Chikungunya outbreak, Desert Locusts, Animal drugs for treatment of human ailments

Health Cluster Response Overview and Funding Update, January 2020.

On February 11, the World Health Organization announced COVID‐19, the official name for the disease-causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

45,171

Globally confirmed cases

44,739

Cases confirmed in China

441

Confirmed outside of China

SOMALIA 2020 HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN (HRP)

The 2020 HRP estimates that overall 5.2 million people are in need humanitarian assistance (compared to 4.2 million in 2019), with.3.2 million in need of health assistance. Overall 3 million people will be targeted for assistance, with 2.2 million to be reached through the health humanitarian response. The people targeted for humanitarian assistance are reduced from the 2019 figures (3.4M) due to the realization that although the people in need are vulnerable, many of them will benefit from development, recovery and resiliency programs.