Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin # 02 March - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

In March and April 2018, health cluster partners provided consultation services to 559,772 individuals in 263 health facilities (including mobile health units). This includes 326,358 females and 219,131 children under five.

Health cluster partners participated in the mass measles vaccination. A total of 3.6M children were vaccinated against measles. The campaign started in February in Puntland where 933,406 children were vaccinated.

To support vaccination campaigns and maintain a constant availability of required vaccines, partners managed three zonal cold chain stores in South Central Somalia.

A total of 1,534* cases of AWD / Cholera with five deaths was reported in March and April. In total, in 2018, 2,360 suspected cases were reported.

During 2018, 2,389** suspected cases of measles were reported, 1,441 in March and 948 April. This follows 1,264 suspected cases in January and 1,589 in February.