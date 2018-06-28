28 Jun 2018

Somalia: Health Cluster Bulletin # 02 March - April 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (611.2 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In March and April 2018, health cluster partners provided consultation services to 559,772 individuals in 263 health facilities (including mobile health units). This includes 326,358 females and 219,131 children under five.

  • Health cluster partners participated in the mass measles vaccination. A total of 3.6M children were vaccinated against measles. The campaign started in February in Puntland where 933,406 children were vaccinated.

  • To support vaccination campaigns and maintain a constant availability of required vaccines, partners managed three zonal cold chain stores in South Central Somalia.

  • A total of 1,534* cases of AWD / Cholera with five deaths was reported in March and April. In total, in 2018, 2,360 suspected cases were reported.

  • During 2018, 2,389** suspected cases of measles were reported, 1,441 in March and 948 April. This follows 1,264 suspected cases in January and 1,589 in February.

  • The health cluster has so far received a total of US$ 3,449,153****; accounting for 2.8% of the total requirement in the 2018 HRP.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.