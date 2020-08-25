Somalia: Hagaa Season Floods Update 3, As of 23 August 2020

Highlights

Shabelle River flooded in parts of Belet Weyne town along the Shabelle river although the Hagaa seasonal floods have receded in other areas of Somalia.

Nearly 40 per cent of the 86,900 people who were displaced by floods in Middle Shabelle have returned home: most flood-affected people are in Balcad district.

Floods are receding in Afgooye and Wanla Weyn districts, South West State, but areas of Marka district KM50 have been flooded recently.

Humanitarian agencies have scaled up responses to assessed needs but affected people still need further shelter,

NFI, WASH and health assistance.

Situation overview

River flooding occurred in parts of Belet Weyne town on 23 August following a drastic increase in river levels along Shabelle River. As of 23 August, the river level at Belet Weyne was 7.56 metres, which is 0.26 meters higher than the high risk of flooding level. According to the flood task force, about 15,000 people were displaced from their homes in Hawl Wadaag and Hawa Tako sections of Belet Weyne town on 23 August due the renewed flooding. In other areas, the Hagaa season flood waters are receding. In Middle Shabelle, nearly 40 per cent of the 86,900 displaced in Balcad, Jowhar and Mahaday districts between 24 June and 25 July, have returned to their homes.

Overall, recent riverine and flash floods affected an estimated 97,700 people in Middle Shabelle, inundating over 615 km² and affecting about 163 villages. In Balcad district, 248 km² of agricultural land has been flooded and 67 villages affected.

Since late June, Hagaa riverine and flash floods have affected over 250,000 people in Hirshabelle, South West, Jubaland states as well as Sanaag and Banadir regions; of whom about 183,000 were displaced from their homes by floods. Over 85 percent of the displacement occurred in the two most affected regions in the Shabelle river basin - Lower Shabelle (South West State) and Middle Shabelle (Hirshabelle State).

The floods have inundated thousands of hectares of farmland and damaged property, irrigation infrastructure, water points and roads; disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of people, and exacerbating acute watery diarrheoa cases. The Shelter Cluster estimates that 150,000 people need urgent shelter and NFI assistance due to flooding. There are reports that, there has been massive sedimentation along the Shabelle river-bed in the recent past, which has caused a rise in the riverbed of about 0.5 metres.

Over 85 percent of the displacement in Middle Shabelle occurred in Balcad district, with Balcad town hosting the majority of IDPs in two sites. As of 24 August, partners report that the sites lack a functional health centre, WASH facilities and are infested by mosquitoes. The IDPs are also in urgent need of food, WASH, health, emergency shelter and non-food items (NFIs) assistance. On 10 August, partners in Banadir region reported that over 1,300 newly flood-displaced people had arrived from several villages in Balcad. The Daynile district authority provided some land to settle the IDPs in Darusalam and Odweyne areas, but the families need shelter, NFI, WASH and health assistance.

Reports from South West State indicate that floods are receding, and some displaced people have returned home in Afgooye and Wanla Weyn districts, but areas in Marka district have recently been flooded due to continuing rains and water flow from canals and tunnels. On 7 August, a flood warning was issued for Marka district and KM50; six days after the Shabelle river embankment broke near Janaale district affecting about 10,000 people ofwhom 6,000 were displaced to IDP sites in nearby villages and KM50 town. No new flooding was reported in the area after 1 August. On 10 August, the Marka district administration requested for further humanitarian assistance to flood-affected families in Janaale.

Responding to the call from authorities, WFP plans to assist 4,200 households with food assistance while stabilisation actors have distributed 5,000 sandbags, 3,000 bars of soap and 45 cartons of water purification tablets. Since 5 July, flash floods have affected 131,000 people in Afgooye, Marka and Wanla Weyn districts in Lower Shabelle region. In Doolow, Jubaland State, the river level was at 4.80 meters as of 16 August, just 0.2 metres below the high-risk flooding level of 5.0 meters.