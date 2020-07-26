Somalia: Hagaa Season Floods Update 2, As of 26 July 2020

Highlights

• Flash and riverine floods have since late June affected an estimated 191,800 people in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland states as well as Banadir region.

• Among those affected, about 124,200 people have been displaced from their homes. Another 5,000 peope are at risk of further displacement in Jowhar, Middle Shabelle.

• Since May, an estimated 149,000 hectares of farmland have been damaged by floods in 100 villages in Jowhar,

Mahaday and Balcad districts, Middle Shabelle region.

• Humanitarian partners have scaled up responses, but major gaps remain particularly in regard to food, WASH, shelter and non-food items, health services and protection assistance.

Situation overview

The number of people affected by flash and riverine floods since late June in Hirshabelle, South West,

Jubaland states and Banadir region has risen to 191,800, of whom 124,200 people have been displaced from their homes, according to various rapd asessments. Hirshabelle and South West States are the worst affected, accounting for nearly 91 per cent of the caseload (164,000 people).

Humanitarian needs are rising among those affected, even as partners ramp up assistance. The floods have been triggered by heavy downpours during the current Hagaa ‘dry’ season. SWALIM1 forecasts that flooding in the middle and lower reaches of the Shabelle will continue in the coming week especially in Jowhar town and surrounding areas, due to anticipated moderate to heavy rains.

In Hirshabelle, flash and riverine floods displaced at least 66,000 people and damaged 33,000 hectares of farmland in Balcad district, Middle Shabelle region, between 24 June and 15 July, according to joint assessment conducted on 21 July by humanitarian partners and authorities. In Jowhar and Mahaday districts, new river flooding resulting from seven river breakages from 22 to 25 July affected an estimated 27,000 people in eight villages, according to local authorities and humanitarian partners. Of those affected, nearly 16,200 people are displaced. In Balcad district, new river flooding from 23 to 25 July displaced more than 4,100 people and inundated over 1,421 hectares of farmland in Muku dheere village.

On 22 July, riverine floods in Baarowayne village, 17km northeast of Jowhar, washed away 1,500 sandbags deployed to protect the riverbanks; putting more than 5,000 people at high risk of displacement as the river water continues to rise.

Since May, at least 13 river breaks have occurred in Jowhar, Mahaday and Balcad districts where an estimated 342,100 people have been affected by floods and 149,000 hectares of farmland damaged in nearly 100 villages across the three districts. Forty-six water wells and three boreholes have been damaged in Jowhar and Mahaday districts According to the findings of the 20 July rapid multi-sector assessment, up to 71, 000 people have either been affected or are at risk of flash floods in Afgooye and Wanla Weyne districts in Lower Shabelle in South West State, since 5 July when river banks broke along the Shabelle River. The affected people include 13,000 who have been displaced in Afgooye district and 29,000 who are displaced in Wanla Weyn district. The most affected areas include four low-lying villages in Afgooye and 16 villages in Wanla Weyn district. Fourteen wells, 291 latrines and six houses have been damaged.

On 22 July, floods reportedly inundated farmlands in Afgooye district. Local authorities reported two flood-related deaths, both children.

Part of Afgooye district hospital was flooded affecting services at the facility. The hospital has a catchment population of approximately 150,000 people. Some roads are reportedly cut off, disrupting transportation. Schools, social centres, mosques and football fields in the affected villages have been inundated. River levels are still rising as rains continue, raising concerns of possible further flooding along broken riverbanks.

SWALIM2 , in a 24 July flood advisory, noted that observed levels of the Shabelle River have been rising for the past two weeks due to heavy rains in the upper parts of the Ethiopian highlands and localised rains in Lower Shabelle. As a result, the current river levels at the upper reaches are slightly above the historical normal range while the lower reaches are at bank full levels.

In Kismayo and Badhaadhe districts, Jubaland State, heavy rains and floods have since late June affected 8,860 people in late June, of whom 3,000 were displaced. Partners report that the affected people need health, nutrition, NFIs, shelter and food assistance. There is also a need to reconstruct damaged latrines and drainage systems in Kismayo town.

In Banadir region, a rapid assessment of recent flood damage to WASH infrastructure and facilities conducted on 17 July by the WASH Cluster found that 130 latrines have been damaged or destroyed, affecting over 1,200 people, in IDP sites in Kahda, Daynille and Garasbarley districts. On 21 July, heavy rains caused a three-story-building to collapse in Hamarwyene district, leaving three families of 20 people without shelter or non-food items and injuring five people. Since late June, flash floods have affected an estimated total of 9,480 people in Deynile and Kahda districts, according to local partners. Partners report that the flood affected IDPs need shelter, NFIs, food, unconditional cash, health safe water and protection assistance.