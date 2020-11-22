Somalia: Hagaa Floods Response Status

Overview

Hagaa season (June-September) riverine and flash floods have affected over 555,000 people in Hirshabelle, South West, Jubaland states as well as Sanaag and Banadir regions; of whom about 363,000 have been displaced from their homes. Over 85 per cent of the displacement occurred in the two most affected regions in the Shabelle river basin - Lower Shabelle (South West State) and Middle Shabelle (Hirshabelle State). The floods have inundated thousands of hectares of farmland and damaged property, irrigation infrastructure, water points and roads. Livelihoods have been disrupted and cases of acute watery diarrheoa have increased. The floods hit Somalia at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic have exacerbated humanitarian needs.Despite operational challenges, humanitarian partners scaled up first line response to flood affected populations, namely food assistance, health services, WASH services and emergency shelter and non-food items.