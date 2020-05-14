Somalia: Gu season floods Briefing note – 14 May 2020

Crisis Impact Overview Key priorities

• Heavy rains since the Gu season’s start in early April have affected more than 612,000 people across Somalia, in Bari, Togdheer, Mudug, Hiraan, Middle and Lower Shabelle, Bakool, Gedo, Middle Juba, and Lower Juba (OCHA 12/5/2020). Flash floods in northern Somalia and riverine flooding in the southern Juba and Shabelle river basins have displaced 217,000 people and killed 16 (OCHA Update 11/5/2020). 115,000 people have been displaced in Belet Weyne town and nearby villages (Hiraan) alone, the most affected area (OCHA Update 11/5/2020).

• Displacement continues as river water levels rise and risk further flooding in the Juba and Shabelle river basins (OCHA 11/5/2020). Since the start of the season the rivers have seen higher than average depths compared with last year and long-term means (SWALIM 11/5/2020).

• Although 157,000 people have received aid across the country since flooding began, shelter and NFI, food and nutrition, WASH, and protection needs have been reported, particularly among flood-displaced populations (OCHA 11/5/2020). Somalia’s pre-existing 2.2 million IDPs (UNHCR 9/4/2020) are also vulnerable, as many live in crowded, makeshift conditions with limited capacity to withstand flooding’s impact and limited access to clean water and soap to prevent infectious diseases’ spread (VOA 9/5/2020). They may lack financial flexibility and may be especially vulnerable to losses in livelihoods resulting from flooding.

• Flooding has damaged crops. A new generation of desert locust resulting from the rainfall conditions would likely encourgae future losses in livelihoods, food shortages, and increase food prices.