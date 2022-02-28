Somalia Gu 2022 rainfal outlook & drought update – Issued February 2022

Abstract:

According to the March to May 2022 seasonal forecast issued by IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) during the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF60), there are high probabilities of receiving above average to average rainfall amounts in most parts of Somalia. The three-month outlook favours a similar situation for the Ethiopian highlands which are responsible for most of the flow in the Juba and Shabelle rivers in Somalia. Warmer than usual season is expected in larger parts of the southern regions and pockets of Somaliland and Puntland while the rest of the country will remain under normal temperature conditions. The seasonal rains are expected to start in the last week of March in the southern areas and second half of April 2022 in the central and northern areas. While the above forecast is expected to be a great relief in drought affected areas, this does not imply that the drought will come to an immediate end. A single soaking rain will not provide lasting relief from drought conditions, but multiple such rains over the three months might be required to break the drought and return conditions to within the normal range. The drought condition will therefore continue to be monitored through out the rainy season This outlook is a consensus forecast designed for a regional audience that addresses the rainfall totals summed over the three-month period from March to May 2022. Spells of dry periods may occur in areas with an increased likelihood of enhanced seasonal totals and vice versa. SWALIM will keep updating this forecast for shorter lead time periods and will share with you through the regular bulletins throughout the rainfall season. The potential for good seasonal rains presents an opportunity for good agricultural performance, pasture availability and refill of both surface and ground water sources. The use of water harvesting technologies should be intensified to fully utilize rains and reduce the negative impacts of dry spells. On the downside, there will be an increased risk of flooding along the main two rivers in Somalia, Juba and Shabelle. The low lying areas of central, Puntland and Somaliland regions may experience flash floods during the season due to the foreseen heavy rains.