28 Aug 2019

Somalia - Grave violations against children (DG ECHO, INGOs, UN’s Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

According to the UN’s Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict released in June 2019, Somalia tops three out of six categories of grave violations against children, with an increase of 23% in the number of children affected by grave violations in one year.
Forced recruitment (for which Al-Shabaab counts for an estimated 77%) increased from 2,127 to 2,300 children between 2017 and 2018 (+8%). 1,609 cases of child abduction were reported in 2018. Verified rape and other forms of sexual violence against girls and boys in Somalia accounted for more than one third (331) of the over 900 cases across all countries.
Figures for the three remaining categories – killing and maiming of children, denial of humanitarian access, and attacks on schools and/or medical facilities – also rank worryingly high.

