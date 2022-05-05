Somalia: GBViE Brief – January to March 2022

Overview

Intimate partener violence, sexual assualt and abuse are on the rise, as drought conditions worsen in regions and states across Somalia, including Gedo, Lower Juba, Southwest State and Banadir, and Somaliland, including Maroodijeex, Togdheer, Awdal, and Sanaag. This situation is expected to deteriorate further, as Somalia and Somaliland face the risk of a fourth consecutive failed rainy season in early 2022, following a complete lack of rains between October and December in 2021. The failed rains in 2021, the Gu and Deyr seasons, led to crop failure and widespread loss of livestock, reaching 40 - 60 per cent in some areas. This caused a decline in milk production, poor harvest, and severe water shortages, subsequently resulting in a rise in cost of basic staple food, such as cereal. In addition, livestock prices have declined, and livelihoods eroded, resulting in reduced purchasing power. Data from the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Information Management System 2021 revealed an increase in the number of sexual violence incidences of about 7 per cent. Simultaneously, access to GBV services has been severely hampered due to widespread displacement ultimately triggered by the drought.

The Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) has recorded a growing number of displacements due to the ongoing drought and increased insecurity in Bay, Gedo, and Middle Juba regions. Since the beginning of January 2022, an estimated 297 households (1,782 individuals) in Kurman, Ban-dhub, Deg-Gumur, Bulo-Adey, Raaxole-yarey, Ganugey, Bilile, Ban-Yal, Bedey and Bulo-Fur have been displaced to Diinsoor. The majority of newly displaced individuals are children, elderly and women, including pregnant and lactating mothers. The Jubaland Ministry of Energy and Water Resources estimate that about 130,000 people need water. Some 163,500, or 23 per cent, of the population in Gedo and some 362,500, around 32 per cent of the population in Lower Juba are affected by the drought. Livestock migration and increased competition among pastoralists for diminished resources are opportunities for conflict and may result in increased GBV concerns and protection issues for impoverished women and girls. Community protection systems in outlying and hard-to-reach areas have collapsed. In Southwest State, more than 1,455 households, approximately 8,730 individuals, have arrived in Baioda and are housed in existing settlements for Internally Displaced People (IDP), while 295 households were reported to have reached Hudur district, Bakool region. Most areas affected by the drought are in Southwest State, including Elberde, Dinsor, Qansaxdheere, Hudur, Wajid and Rabdure.