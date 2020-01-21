Somalia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated January 17, 2020

Nearly three decades of political instability in Somalia have resulted in widespread insecurity, contributing to the internal displacement of an estimated 2.6 million people and leaving many Somalis highly vulnerable to climatic, economic, and security changes. Somalia is also prone to natural hazards, particularly drought and flood, which have led to recurrent food and nutrition crises.

SITUATION

Heavy rains in southern Somalia and adjacent areas of Ethiopia during the October-to-December deyr rainy season caused riverine flooding in the Juba and Shabelle basins and flash floods, affecting more than 570,000 people, according to the UN. Somalis displaced by flooding or affected by crop and livestock damage require continued humanitarian and livelihoods support, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) and the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU).

In some pastoral areas of central and northern Somalia, Crisis (IPC 3) food security outcomes are ongoing due to the impact of consecutive seasons of poor rainfall on livestock assets. Many of Somalia’s internally displaced persons and poor households in urban areas also face Crisis levels of food insecurity. FEWS NET and FSNAU anticipate food security will improve in many areas through June 2020, primarily due to the availability of local harvests and the positive impact of recent rainfall on pasture conditions, water resources, and improved herd body conditions and size.

Somalia is facing the worst desert locust outbreak in 25 years. The UN reports that locusts have damaged approximately 70,000 hectares of land, with Somaliland, Puntland, and Galmudug among the worst-affected areas. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization warns that the outbreak, if uncontrolled, could reduce crop production and threaten food security in 2020.