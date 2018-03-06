Somalia Food Assistance Fact Sheet (March 6, 2018)

Situation

Large-scale humanitarian assistance and improved rainfall, compared to 2016, has eased drought conditions and reduced the risk of Famine (IPC 5)* conditions in Somalia through August 2018, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. However, humanitarian assistance must be sustained to prevent further deterioration of the food security and nutrition situation, as needs remain high and the April-to-June 2018 rains are projected to be below average again.  An estimated 2.7 million people are currently facing Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity and an additional 2.7 million people are experiencing Stressed (IPC 2)-level food insecurity.

Due to below-average October-to-December 2017 rainfall, the current harvest is expected to be less than 80 percent of the long-term average. Many poor households in crop-dependent areas have limited farm labor opportunities and have little or no food stocks due to consecutive poor harvests. Vulnerable pastoralist households are experiencing increased indebtedness as a result of livestock losses from severe drought. Livestock production and reproduction remain low due to decreased herd sizes and low conception rates during previous seasons.