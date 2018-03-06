Somalia Food Assistance Fact Sheet (March 6, 2018)
Situation
Large-scale humanitarian assistance and improved rainfall, compared to 2016, has eased drought conditions and reduced the risk of Famine (IPC 5)* conditions in Somalia through August 2018, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. However, humanitarian assistance must be sustained to prevent further deterioration of the food security and nutrition situation, as needs remain high and the April-to-June 2018 rains are projected to be below average again. An estimated 2.7 million people are currently facing Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity and an additional 2.7 million people are experiencing Stressed (IPC 2)-level food insecurity.
Due to below-average October-to-December 2017 rainfall, the current harvest is expected to be less than 80 percent of the long-term average. Many poor households in crop-dependent areas have limited farm labor opportunities and have little or no food stocks due to consecutive poor harvests. Vulnerable pastoralist households are experiencing increased indebtedness as a result of livestock losses from severe drought. Livestock production and reproduction remain low due to decreased herd sizes and low conception rates during previous seasons.
An estimated 301,000 children under 5 years of age are acutely malnourished, including approximately 48,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), according to November and December surveys conducted by the Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit. Nationally, the global acute malnutrition prevalence decreased from 17.4 percent in July 2017 to 13.8 percent in December 2017, falling below the UN World Health Organization emergency threshold.
*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).
Response
USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) targets food-insecure Somali households and internally displaced populations countrywide with emergency food and nutrition assistance. FFP partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP), other public international organizations and non-governmental organizations on relief, nutrition, livelihoods and resilience-oriented activities. These activities include in-kind food and nutrition assistance as well as cash- and market-based interventions, such as unconditional cash transfers, cash-for-work activities, food vouchers and vocational training.
In Fiscal Year 2018, FFP is providing funding to WFP to regionally procure nutrition commodities to support the prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition in children and pregnant and lactating women. Through the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), FFP also provides in-kind ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTF) for treatment of SAM.