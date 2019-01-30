Somalia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - January 29, 2019

Situation

Approximately 3.5 million people require emergency food assistance in Somalia, according to the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) recently released by the Federal Government of Somalia and UN partners. Of this total, nearly 2.6 million will be targeted with food assistance in 2019, including activities that provide immediate access to food, protect and restore livelihoods, and support community resilience against shocks. More than half of people targeted with assistance are internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The October-to-December 2018 deyr rainfall was lower than anticipated across most of Somalia, leading to deteriorating food security conditions. The overall cereal harvest in southern Somalia is expected to be 30-40 percent below the long-term average and livestock conditions remain poor. While most areas of the country are currently experiencing Stressed (IPC 2)-level acute food insecurity, northern Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed regions are experiencing Emergency (IPC 4) conditions, and parts of Sool and Sanaag regions are facing Crisis (IPC 3) conditions.* Crisis acute food insecurity is likely to spread to parts of Bari, Galgaduud, Mudug and Nugaal regions in the coming months as reduced food availability from the below-average harvest leads to increases in food prices. Additionally, most IDP settlements are experiencing Crisis conditions.