Somalia - Floods update (UN OCHA, SWALIM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2021)

Widespread floods and flash floods have been occurring in several parts of Somalia following the ongoing 'Gu rainy season'. However, this Gu rain season is globally under-performing in Somalia and is predicted to stop early leading to loss in crop production of at least 20% to 40%. The floods are mostly caused by the heavy rains upstream in Ethiopia. According to the report of UN OCHA, as of 26 May, 66,000 people living in 27 villages across Middle Shabelle Region (western Somalia) have been displaced, whilst at least 166,000 people have been estimated affected across the whole country. Furthermore, 40,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed.