26 Nov 2019

Somalia - Floods update (UN OCHA, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Widespread floods have been affecting several regions (particularly Hiraan, Gedo and Jubaland) since 21 October resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to a report by UN OCHA, at least 17 people died, 370,000 have been displaced and more than 500,000 have been affected. Houses, roads and approximately 10,000 hectares of crops have been flooded by the flooding of the Shabelle and Juba Rivers.

  • Humanitarian agencies are working in close coordination with the government to help those affected.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected across southern and central regions.

