Somalia - Floods update (UN OCHA, FAO-SWALIM, Reliefweb, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2020)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect central and southern Somalia (particularly South West, Jubaland, Hirshabelle and Galmudug States, as well as the Banadir Region) since the beginning of the Deyr rain season (October - December) causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. The worst affected areas are the basins of the Juba and the Shabelle rivers.

UN OCHA reports, as of 16 November, around 214,000 affected people, of which more than 108,000 displaced people across 18 Districts. The most affected are the Baidoa District, with more than 66,000 affected people (including IDPs), of whom 6,000 are displaced.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over Banadir, Lower Shabelle, southern Middle Juba, and southern Lower Juba.