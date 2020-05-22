Somalia - Floods update (UN OCHA, FAO, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2020)

According to the last report of UN OCHA, the number of deaths stands at 24, while 411,905 people have been displaced and 919,000 affected across 29 Districts. Belet Weyne District (Hiran region) is the most affected with 240,000 displaced people due to the overflow of the Shabelle river. According to FAO, a high risk of flooding is still in place for villages located close to the river.