29 Oct 2019

Somalia - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NOAA, DRC, SC, PAH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original

Following a bout of prolonged heavy rain, widespread floods and flash floods have been affecting several regions since early October, leading to casualties and damage. The most affected regions are Hirshabelle, Jubaland, South West and Banadir.

According to DG ECHO and UN OCHA, 3 people have died and 20 people have been reported missing. A helicopter has been provided by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia to support the ongoing search and rescue operations. At least 320,000 people have been displaced and roads, infrastructure and farmlands destroyed.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over southern and central regions of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.