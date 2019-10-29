Somalia - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NOAA, DRC, SC, PAH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2019)

Following a bout of prolonged heavy rain, widespread floods and flash floods have been affecting several regions since early October, leading to casualties and damage. The most affected regions are Hirshabelle, Jubaland, South West and Banadir.

According to DG ECHO and UN OCHA, 3 people have died and 20 people have been reported missing. A helicopter has been provided by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia to support the ongoing search and rescue operations. At least 320,000 people have been displaced and roads, infrastructure and farmlands destroyed.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over southern and central regions of the country.