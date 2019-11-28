Somalia Floods Update (28 November 2019)

Rainfall activities continued in parts of Somalia with some regions experiencing flash floods following heavy downpours. Some of the areas affected by flash floods in this week include Mogadishu, Erigavo, Zeylac and a few pockets of Lower Juba. The last two days have however seen a significant reduction of rainfall activities across the country as we approach the end of the rainy season.

Shabelle River: Since the last week of October more than 50% of Belet Weyne inhabitants fled from their homes. With the reduction of rainfall activities in the Ethiopian highlands and within Somalia, flood waters have now completely receded and most people returned to their homes. There is no risk of flooding in the coming week.

Satellite image analysis indicate that more than 128,066 Hectares of land along the Shabelle of which more than 50% is agricultural land (80,041 ha) was inundated during the month of October and November. On the positive side, riverine farmers would make strategic use of the flood water to secure a good off season harvest, before it dries up in the next month. Extended season also brings extended agricultural labor opportunities and related wages.

Juba River: Along Juba River the levels dropped gradually over the last two weeks consequently reducing the flood impacts. Riverine floods along the Juba during the month of October and early November left a total of 79,229 Hectares of land inundated of which 29, 748 Hectares is agricultural land. This has damaged farmland and crops leading to livelihood losses. The levels are expected to decrease in the coming week with no risk of flooding towards the end of the week.

In Bay and Bakool regions: There was a reduction of rainfall activities in these regions over the previous weeks, which improved the situation in terms of flooding.

Puntland, Somaliland and Central regions: Heavy rains recorded from 22 November left parts of Somaliland and Puntland flooded. However, the situation has so far improved and there is no risk of flash floods in the coming week.

The rainfall forecast for the coming week shows a significant reduction of rainfall activities across Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands. As a result, flood situation is expected to improve during the week in forecast.

Larger parts of the north eastern regions have remained dry since the beginning of the season. This includes great parts of Bari, Mudug and Nugaal region. Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist in the coming week calling a cause for concern due to the prolonged dry period which may lead to further depletion of water resources and pasture in the coming weeks.