Somalia Floods Update (22 November 2019)

The Deyr rains continued into the second month of the season with a significant reduction over the last two weeks. However, the last few days have seen light to moderate amounts of rainfall in scattered areas across the country. The good rains received so far have continued to replenish water sources further improving pasture growth and reducing water stress. There has been an improvement in livestock body conditions and milk production as well.

Shabelle River: In Belet Weyne and surrounding areas, flood waters that invaded the town since the last week of October have now receded and the situation is getting back to normal notwithstanding the negative impacts left by the ravaging waters. River levels at a Belet Weyne, Bulo Burti and Jowhar as the well as the lower reaches of the river have been dropping gradually over the last week and are still above normal for this time of the year. The river levels are expected to remain high along the entire channel of Shabelle as more rains are foreseen in the Ethiopian highlands and inside Somalia. Moderate risk of flooding remains along the Shabelle in the coming week. Satellite image analysis indicate that more than 128,066 Hectares of land along the Shabelle of which more than 50% is agricultural land (80,041 ha) was inundated during the month of October and November.

Juba River: Along Juba River the levels dropped gradually over the last two weeks consequently reducing the flood impacts. Riverine floods along the Juba during the month of October and early November left a total of 79,229 Hectares of land inundated of which 29, 748 Hectares is agricultural land. This has damaged farmland and crops leading to livelihood losses. The levels are expected to fluctuate in the coming week with a Moderate risk of flooding towards the end of the week.

In Bay and Bakool regions: There was a reduction of rainfall activities in these regions over the previous weeks, which improved the situation in terms of flooding.

Puntland, Somaliland and Central regions: soma parts of Somaliland continued to record rains in the month of November while there were minimal rainfall activities in Puntland.

The rainfall forecast for the coming week shows continuing rainfall activities in many parts of Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands. As a result, given the already saturated soil moisture there is a moderate risk of flooding along the two rivers. Flash floods will also be experienced in low-lying areas of Awdal, Woqooyi Galbeed Bakool, Bay and coastal areas of Galgaduud and Mudug regions.

No significant amount of rains area foreseen in Nuugal, Bari and Mudug regions. Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist in the coming week calling a cause for concern due to the prolonged dry period which may lead to depletion of water resources and pasture in the coming weeks.