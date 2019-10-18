18 Oct 2019

Somalia Floods Update (18 October 2019)

Infographic
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 18 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (366.35 KB)

Moderate to heavy rains continued in many parts of Somalia and within the Ethiopian highlands over the last one week. River levels at Belet Weyne (Shabelle) are currently very high and the trend is expected to continue reaching over bank in the coming few days. Along Juba, the river levels are also high.

The cumulative rainfall forecast for the coming week is calling for moderate to heavy rains across the country as well as the Ethiopian highlands. The river levels will therefore continue to rise with a high risk of flooding along the entire two channels. Flash floods are expected in built-up and low lying areas of Bay, Bakool and central regions given the forecast.

