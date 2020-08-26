Somalia - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2020)

On 23 August, flooding occurred in parts of Belet Weyne Town (Hiiraan Province, central Somalia) because of increased water levels of Shabelle River. About 15,000 people were displaced in Belet Weyne Town, 31 surrounding villages have been affected and 2,100 ha of agricultural lands have been submerged.

In Middle Shabelle, river levels that have remained high since May appear to be receding, after affecting 263 villages and flooding almost 130,000 ha of cropland.