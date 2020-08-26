Somalia
Somalia - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2020)
On 23 August, flooding occurred in parts of Belet Weyne Town (Hiiraan Province, central Somalia) because of increased water levels of Shabelle River. About 15,000 people were displaced in Belet Weyne Town, 31 surrounding villages have been affected and 2,100 ha of agricultural lands have been submerged.
In Middle Shabelle, river levels that have remained high since May appear to be receding, after affecting 263 villages and flooding almost 130,000 ha of cropland.
Since late June, unusual flooding and flash floods along the two main rivers in Somalia (Juba and Shabelle rivers) following affected over 250 000 people, displaced at least 183,000, inundated thousands of hectares of farmland, damaged property, irrigation infrastructure, water points and road sections. This will cause additional economic losses to the ones already experienced following floods in April-May this year.