Somalia - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting most regions of the country since October, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to UN OCHA, 4 people have died, 13,000 have been displaced and 73,000 affected mainly in Banadir, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West region. In addition, houses, thousands of ha of crops, roads and infrastructure have been damaged.

Local authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help for those most affected.