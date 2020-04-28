Somalia - Floods (UN OCHA, FAO, NOAA, FewsNet, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2020)

Since 20 April, heavy rain has been affecting most of Somalia States and territories (particularly South West, Jubaland, Banadir, Puntland, and Somaliland), causing river to overflow and triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage, particularly in Bay and Bakool regions.

UN OCHA and FAO report around 81,000 displaced people and approximately 55,000 affected people across South West, more than 2,000 displaced and 300 affected in Jubaland, around 4,500 affected in Puntland, and more than 700 affected people across Banadir.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain to locally very heavy rain is forecast over central and north Somalia.