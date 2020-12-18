Somalia: Floods in Qardho - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRSO009 (18 December 2020)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster Heavy rains affected most parts of Somalia starting on 20 April 2020, causing overflows in all-season and seasonal rivers. Qardho is the Regional Capital of Karkar Region of Puntland State. On 27 April, heavy downpour in Qardho and its seasonal rivers catchments triggered heavy flooding with wideranging impact on Qardho City with a population of 120,000 people (approximately 20,000 households). The resultant widespread flooding caused damages to infrastructure (road networks and telecommunications), settlements/Shelter leading to some deaths and population displacements, contamination of water sources, disrupted livelihoods, social services (especially Health) and market functionality. The most affected households were settled in the high-flood risk lowlands and needed urgent humanitarian assistance. In response, a DREF Operation was launched within 14 days on the 10 May 2020, initially targeting overall 9,000 people (1,500 HHs) with Shelter / Household Items; Expanded emergency healthcare, Access to clean water and improved hygiene / sanitation practices. For more details see the EPoA.