Somalia: Floods in Qardho - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation MDRSO009

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

According to ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April, heavy rains are affecting most of Somalia States and territories since 20 April 2020, including South West, Jubaland, Banadir, Puntland, and Somaliland, causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. Starting on 27 April, heavy downpour in Qardho District (Bari Region, west Puntland) triggered massive flash flooding with wide-ranging impact on the Qardho City population of 120,000 people (20,000 Households). Qardho is the Regional Capital of Karkaar Region. It is located 238 km South of the Port City of Bossaso and 215 km North of the Puntland State Capital, Garowe.

On 29 April, the State Government of Puntland with support from other humanitarian partners carried out an assessment following the flooding in Qardho District, Bari region, and found extensive destruction of property, loss of lives and displacement. Eight (8) people were killed and ten are still missing.

More than 22,000 people (3,750 households) are displaced from their homes and 750 houses destroyed. Another 4,460 households (about 28,000 people) were impacted through partial damage to property, loss of household items and injuries. The assessment established that 67% of the affected households were male-headed and 33% female-headed. In terms of loses; 27% percent of households lost their small business; 33% lost their shelter & mattresses; and 40% lost all assets (such as clothes, food, shelter, utensils and their small business).

There are four boreholes that supply water to the town and fully provides regular water supply to the communities. On 30 April, heavy rains disrupted road transport along the Bossaso-Qardho highway at Ceeldahir town (95 kms South of Bossaso), cutting off some sections of the road – at least 5 roads / Streets are damaged / destroyed. The estimated funding requirement for Qardho District is USD 40m.

In Puntland, an overall 47,000 people equivalent to 23% of the national caseload are affected with 23,000 (49%) of them displaced in the 4 affected districts representing 32% of the 73,000-national tally of the flood-related internally displaced population. According to UNOCHA Somalia Floods Update of 5 May 2020, over 200,000 people have been affected by flooding, of whom 70,000 have been displaced and 16 killed, in 19 districts across Somalia as seen in Table 1.

The outlook for Somalia predicts enhanced rains in the coming week(s) with an unpredictable geographical distribution and impact of the rains. A slight reduction is forecasted for the Northern Region. However, this may not lead to immediate flood risk reduction and alleviation of the current humanitarian crisis.