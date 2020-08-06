Somalia - Floods (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, FAO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2020)

Unusual seasonal flooding triggered by heavy rain has been affecting districts in middle and lower Shabelle, along the Shabelle river, since late June, resulting in casualties and damage with almost 150,000 ha of farmland inundated.

According to the latest report of UN OCHA, more than 10,000 people have most recently been affected in Janaale, Marka district, due to the overflow in Lower Shabelle region on 1 August.

Since late June, 6 people have died, at least 130,000 people have been displaced and more than 191,000 people affected.