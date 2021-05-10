Somalia
Somalia - Floods (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, FAO, FAO SWALIM, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2021)
- After a late start to the Gu season and sporadic rains in several areas of Somalia, heavy rain is now affecting most parts of Somalia (especially Hirshabelle, Somaliland, Puntland, South West, Galmudung, Jubaland, as well as the Banadir Region, including Mogadishu).
- The main rivers are overflowing (in particular the Shabelle and the Juba Rivers) and floods have resulted in considerable casualties and damage. This has been attributed to unprecedented rains in the upper parts of the Ethiopian highlands, especially in the last three days.
- UN OCHA and FAO/SWALIM reported at least 25 fatalities in the last week - 16 in Banadir, 4 in Puntland, 4 in Somaliland, and one in South West. Approximately 25,000 people are affected across 15 villages in the Jowhar City area in Hirshabelle.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over Jubaland, South West, Hirshabelle, and the Banadir Region, including Mogadishu. The damage caused by heavy rains comes on top of lower agricultural output following the late start to the rainy season.