Somalia Flood Watch - Issued: 06 June 2018

There was a significant reduction of rainfall activities in Juba and Shabelle basins in Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands over the last two weeks with most stations recording light or no rains.

The rainfall forecast for the coming week (Map 2, valid until 12 June 2018) calls for a further reduction of rainfall in the two basins with exception of the coastal areas of Lower Shabelle and Lower Juba regions. This signifies the end of the Gu 2018 Rainfall season which has generally been above normal following heavy rains in the month April and early May.

High river flow from the upper most parts of the two basins in Ethiopia continue to be transmitted downstream and therefore observed river levels in Somalia along the Shabelle are currently high and are expected to stabilize in mid June. Some river breakages have not yet been closed in the middle and lower parts of the river and therefore there remains a moderate risk of flooding.