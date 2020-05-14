Somalia: Flood Update (as of 14 May 2020)

Situation Overview

As of 14 May, the number of people affected by flooding in Somalia has risen to more than 858,667, of whom 330,905 have been displaced and 24 killed, in 24 districts. The people affected by floods this year is double compared to the Deyr rains in 2019 which affected 400,000 people. The most affected district is Belet Weyne in Hiran region, where riverine flooding caused by a sharp rise in water levels on River Shabelle, has displaced an estimated 180,000 people. Humanitarian partners and authorities are scaling up their responses, reaching at least 182,830 people with life-saving assistance.

More rain is forecasted in the coming week in the Juba and Shabelle river basins, while there will be a slight reduction in the northern regions. Moderate to high flood risk is likely to persist at least through mid-May, threatening urban and riverine populations and low-lying areas. The heavy flooding comes at a time Somalia is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and a threat of desert locusts infestation