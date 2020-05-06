Somalia: Flood Update (as of 05 May 2020)

Situation Overview

As of 5 May, over 200,000 people have been affected by flooding, of whom 70,000 have been displaced and 16 killed, in 19 districts across Somalia. Heavy rains caused flash floods in northern regions and riverine flooding along the Juba River in the south. Positively, it also led to a general improvement in pasture and ground water recharge across the country. More rain is forecasted in the coming week in the Juba and Shabelle river basins, while there will be a slight reduction in the northern regions. Humanitarian partners are scaling up their response, reaching at least 48,000 people with life-saving assistance.

Moderate to high flood risk is likely to persist at least through mid-May, threatening urban and riverine populations, including in Belet Weyne (Hiran) and Jowhar (Middle Shabelle). Heavy flooding comes at a time Somalia is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and a threat of desert locusts infestation.