Somalia - Flood (UN OCHA, FAO, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2020)

The seasonal rainfall (April-June) in Somalia has caused 26 fatalities, and displaced 412,000 people across 29 districts, as reported by UN OCHA on 24 May.

Nearly a million people were affected by flooding caused by heavy rain, large areas of cropland and pasture have been inundated, roads damaged and Internally Displaced People's (IDPs) shelters destroyed.

The Belet Weyne District (central Hiran region, central Somalia) was the worst hit area, after the Shabelle river burst its banks, affecting 240,000 people, including 11,400 IDPs. The river levels at Belet Weyne have remained at bank-full since 12 May.

As the rain declines, floodwaters started receding in some areas of Somalia. Due to stagnant water, there are concerns about the risk of waterborne diseases, and the country is facing increasing COVID-19 case numbers and a resurgent desert locust infestation.

Light to moderate rain is forecast over north Somalia on 27-28 May.