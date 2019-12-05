Somalia: Flood Response snapshot (As of 5 December 2019)

IN FOCUS: Floods update

Humanitarian partners have scaled up flood responses by re-programming available resources, but significant gaps remain even as heavy rains subside in some locations.

More than 350,000 people have received assistance out of 570,000 flood-affected people. In Belet Weyne, flood water has receded, allowing 80,000 displaced people in Belet Weyne town (40 per cent of 180,000 displaced town residents) to return home. The rains have inundated 207,000 hectares of land along Shabelle and Juba rivers, raising concerns about food security and livelihood losses. On 23 November, the UN and Government launched a 3-month US$72.5 million Flood Response Plan to mobilise additional resources. Some $25 million has been made available - $11 million from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund, $8 million from CERF and funding from ECHO and DFID, but $47.5 million is still required.